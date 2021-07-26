Home Local Circus Vargas’ last night
Circus Vargas will present the final performance in its current Santa Barbara run tonight at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. The animal-free circus features comedy, acrobats, trapeze artists, motorcycle stunt drivers and more. To purchase tickets, visit circusvargas.com or stop at the box office, located outside the big top.
