Circus Vargas’ last night

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOCircus Vargas will present the final performance in its current Santa Barbara run tonight at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. The animal-free circus features comedy, acrobats, trapeze artists, motorcycle stunt drivers and more. To purchase tickets, visit circusvargas.com or stop at the box office, located outside the big top. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Stars’ handiwork next post Traffic, crime and fire blotter Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.