Circus Vargas returns to SB

Tent to rise Wednesday

Circus Vargas will present a variety of performers when it returns to Santa Barbara Friday through July 19.

The big top will be raised Wednesday on Circus Vargas, two days before its performances start in Santa Barbara.

It takes a crew of about 20 men a minimum of seven hours to raise the massive circus tent, which will be at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

Like an intricate puzzle, the tent-raising effort requires tens of thousands of square feet of canvas fabric, dozens of poles, hundreds of stakes, and miles of rope and cable, according to Circus Vargas.

Performances at the circus will take place Friday through July 19.

The 2021 production, titled “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” is a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, described by Circus Vargas as “the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic.”

“Don’t miss this incredibly fun, fantastical foray into the world of our beloved Mr. V!” Circus Vargas said in a news release. “An eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer and promoter of everything his imagination could conjure up! A man who never lost his childhood love and wonder for the circus and was determined to share it with everyone everywhere!”

Circus Vargas aims to continue his legacy and provide the colorful cast of characters he’s encountered. World-renowned performers include acrobats, daredevils, aerialists and more.

Performances will take place at 12:30, 1, 3:30, 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office.

