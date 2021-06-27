Circus Vargas returns to SB

COURTESY PHOTOS

This year’s circus is a new big top adventure honoring circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas. Circus Vargas will present a variety of performers when it returns to Santa Barbara July 9-19.

Circus Vargas is back in Santa Barbara this year in a new big top adventure.

The circus will take place July 9-19 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real.

The 2021 production, titled “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” is a semi-biographical circus spectacular honoring circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, described by Circus Vargas as “the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic.”

“Don’t miss this incredibly fun, fantastical foray into the world of our beloved Mr. V!” Circus Vargas said in a news release. “An eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer and promoter of everything his imagination could conjure up! A man who never lost his childhood love and wonder for the circus and was determined to share it with everyone everywhere!”

Circus Vargas aims to continue his legacy and provide the colorful cast of characters he’s encountered. World-renowned performers include acrobats, daredevils, aerialists and more.

Performances will take place at 12:30, 1, 3:30, 4, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

To purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com or call 877-GOTFUN-1-877-468-3861) or visit the box office.

