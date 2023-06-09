Circus Vargas returns

Show at Earl Warren Showgrounds to feature acrobats, trapeze artists and more

Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson, an opera singer, will perform songs at Circus Vargas, which begins its shows tonight in Santa Barbara.

Circus Vargas is back in Santa Barbara with a new “Bonjour, Paris!” theme and someone you might not expect.

A singing ringmaster.

“You don’t run away with the circus,” ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson, a classically trained opera singer, told the News-Press Wednesday. “The circus comes to find you.

“I was going to go to Europe after I graduated and continue my studies,” Mr. Iverson said, explaining he was participating in a dinner theater production to raise money for his trip.

“The person directing the dinner theater was directing a circus and wanted a singing ringmaster. It was being in the right place at the right time,” he said.

Contortionist Daniella Arata Quiroga shoots an arrow with her feet. Patrick Marinelli and Vanessa Faltyny perform on aerial straps.

He was offered the job and accepted it, realizing he would have something that stood out on his resume. Sure, he thought, he would do it for a couple years.

That was 25 years ago, and Mr. Iverson has been a singing ringmaster ever since.

“Once the sawdust gets in your blood …,” said Mr. Iverson, who loved circus work so much that he dedicated his life to it.

Mr. Iverson will show that enthusiasm when he performs songs — original music written for Circus Vargas — at 7:30 tonight at the Earl Warren Showgrounds. Featuring an international cast, the shows will continue under the blue tent at the Santa Barbara site through June 19.

Once again, audiences will be treated to amazing acrobatic acts, flying trapeze artists, clever jugglers and stunts such as three motorcyclists driving around in a spherical cage with the lights out. Back is the Wheel of Destiny — two giant hamster wheels suspended 35 feet in the air with two men walking inside and on top of them. They’re just out for a stroll — at an out-of-this-world height.

Rubel Medini performs his rolla bolla act at Circus Vargas.

And there will be Italian and French clowns in a show with the imaginary premise that an American circus has arrived in Paris, explained Katya Arata-Quiroga, who co-owns Circus Vargas with her husband, Nelson Quiroga.

Their daughter Daniella Arata Quiroga is a contortionist who will be back in Santa Barbara with a bow and arrow.

She shoots the arrow with her feet.

“Our other daughter (Mariella Arata Quiroga) just came from Germany with the flying trapeze,” Ms. Arata-Quiroga said, noting that daughter and her fellow trapeze artists will perform in the Santa Barbara shows.

There will be all kinds of stunts, starting tonight. For example, Rubel Medini will perform his rolla bolla act. Rolla bolla involves standing on a board on a rolling cylinder, and Mr. Medini likes to keep stacking them to the point he’s doing a balancing act at an impressive height.

Two sisters — Kimberly and Jessica Lester — will do some juggling.

Katya Arata-Quiroga and Nelson Quiroga are the co-owners of Circus Vargas.

With their feet.

And as they did last year at Earl Warren Showgrounds, clowns will have some fun as they interact with children and adults in the audience.

“It’s wholesome family entertainment with your children and grandparents,” Ms. Arata-Quiroga said. “Everybody enjoys the circus.”

Mr. Iverson, the singing ringmaster, praised Circus Vargas for being a “fine tuned, world class” production.

“The audience is very responsive, to the point of rousing standing ovations,” Mr. Iverson said.

He noted fans follow Circus Vargas, which is based in San Bernardino County and recently performed shows in Ventura and elsewhere in California, on social media.

“One lady sees us in San Diego, gives us hugs and contacts me on Instagram,” Mr. Iverson said.

“Every act is strong, and we have a young, energetic, strong cast,” Mr. Iverson said. “This show keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.”

He said that as the ringmaster, he enhances an all-already great show.

Ms. Arata-Quiroga was listening as Mr. Iverson talked to the News-Press and said the circus’ new ringmaster was being modest.

Circus Vargas’ tent and traditional concessions stand went up Wednesday at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Shows run tonight through June 19.

“He adds a lot more than enhancing it,” she said.

Mr. Iverson’s love of music grew as he started performing, at age 11, with the Boys Choir of Harlem. That’s where he developed appreciation for a broad spectrum of music.

“They did everything from Johann Sebastian Bach to Duke Ellington and Earth, Wind and Fire,” the Orlando resident told the News-Press. “It was a robust repertoire.”

Mr. Iverson grew up in New York City, where he graduated from LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. That’s the prestigious school that inspired the 1980 movie “Fame.” He went on to earn his bachelor’s in music in 1998 at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Mr. Iverson said his training in opera has been the foundation of his long circus career.

He said he continues to train like an opera singer, which requires the use of the entire body. “I think it’s the Mount Olympus of singing.”

