Cities bombed, Chernobyl seized

RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT PHOTO

President Vladimir Putin launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine despite the threat of sanctions from the West.

Russia Thursday bombarded Ukrainian cities in what various national media have described as the biggest attack on a European nation since World War II.

Missiles hit Ukrainian cities, Russian forces wiped out apartment buildings, and paratroopers landed at a strategic airport at the edge of Kyiv. Russia also seized the former Chernobyl nuclear plant north of the capital.

Reuters quoted NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as saying the assault on Ukraine included Russian troops in the air and on the ground, as well as naval forces.

During the invasion Thursday, at least 137 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying in news reports. He said that was according to preliminary figures, which also showed 316 Ukrainian soldiers have been wounded.

The invasion caused Ukranians to flee their country, but President Zelensky vowed he would stay, even though he noted he was Russia’s No. 1 target and his family its No. 2 target.

Elsewhere, the invasion prompted concerns about a possible hike in gas prices. Russia is one of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers.



KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Gas prices in Santa Barbara exceed $5 a gallon at the Mobil gas station at 402 W. MIssion St.and are $4.699 at the Shell station at 3060 State St. Russia’s invasion has prompted concerns about rising prices.

The American Automobile Association Thursday reported the national price of gasoline was $3.543 a gallon. California remains above that at $4.771 a gallon, according to AAA.

In Santa Barbara County, the average price Thursday was $4.747 a gallon, AAA reported. Average prices were $4.823 a gallon in Ventura County, $4.822 in Los Angeles County and $4.961 in San Luis Obispo County.

The News-Press Thursday found a Mobil station in Santa Barbara, where the price was $5.11 for regular gas.

Back in Russia, the invasion doesn’t have the support of all Russians.

Thousands, in fact, protested against the invasion. Some chanted, “No to war!”

China, meanwhile, isn’t calling the Russian attack an invasion. When reporters asked if it was an invasion, Hua Chunying, the assistant foreign minister, didn’t answer the question. But she added China hopes all parties can return to negotiations.

email: dmason@newspress.com