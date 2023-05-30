Citizens Council on Crime present H. Thomas Guerry Awards

The 53rd Annual H. Thomas Guerry Awards ceremony took place last week in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ hearing room.

The Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime presented the following awards on Wednesday.

VALOR AWARD

The Valor Award was presented to Lompoc police Sgt. Orge Magana, Detective Elizabeth Renner and Officer Sergio Peralta.

On June 11 at about 3:28 p.m., Sgt. Magana, Detective Renner and Officer Peralta were called to 210 N. D St. in Lompoc to a disturbance between the suspect and his father. When they arrived on scene, they attempted contact with both the suspect and the victim. The suspect was known to all of the officers and was known to be confrontational in multiple previous contacts.

The officers attempted to gain entry to check on the father, who they suspected was in distress and possibly in danger. They tried to convince the suspect to allow them entry and kept in contact with him while looking into every crevice of the home to get a glimpse of the victim. Ultimately, they called into the residence to ask the victim if he was “OK,” and he replied he was not. The suspect slammed the door and the security screen. Shortly after, the victim was heard screaming in excruciating pain for help.

Sgt. Magana grabbed the locked security screen and forced the door open. Officers breached the front door and made entry into the home. Officers found the suspect had set the victim on fire.

Officer Renner and Sgt. Magana tended to the victim and put the fire out, while Officer Peralta held the suspect at gunpoint until it was safe to handcuff him and take him into custody.

The officers’ actions allowed for the victim to receive medical treatment. Unfortunately, due to the level of his injuries, the victim later died.

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AWARDS: SANTA BARBARA POLICE

Superior Performance Awards were presented to these Santa Barbara police employees: Sgt. Ryan DeJohn, Sgt. Christopher Payne, Officer John “Jay” Duffy, Officer Justin Hesketh, Officer Kelsea King, Officer Marc Renaud, Officer Dennys Reyes and Officer Thomas Van Eyck.

They’re members of the Community Action Team.

The Santa Barbara Police Department created the Community Action Team, which consists of officers dedicated to both short- and long-term solutions to a variety of

societal issues.

Selection for CAT is rigorous and competitive. CAT officers are tasked with providing seven-day a week coverage, largely on bicycles and on foot. In 2022, CAT Team Officers handled approximately 4,800 calls for service.

CAT Officers attend weekly Regional Action Plan (RAP) meetings,

where they are able to collaborate with other organizations, listen to community

concerns and answer questions. They attend sanctioned Neighborhood Walks

and are part of the city of Santa Barbara’s Neighborhood Improvement Task

Force They conduct community presentations, assist with community training

and are experts in crisis intervention and de-escalation.

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE AWARD: OFFICER TONELLO

A Superior Performance Award was also presented to Santa Barbara police officer Matthew Tonello.

At 11:15 p.m. May 28, Officer Tonello responded to the Olive Mill Road

overcrossing of Highway 101 for a report of a suicidal male threatening to jump off

the overpass. Officer Tonello arrived and began primary negotiation with the man, who stood 6’4” and weighed approximately 330 pounds. Upon arrival, Officer Tonello immediately began to de-escalate the situation and establish rapport with the subject.

Officer Tonello learned about the argument with the man’s wife that night which triggered this episode. The man discussed his history of depression and mental health issues related to years of head injuries from his former career as an NFL football player.

The decision was made to place the subject on an involuntary 5150 W&I

Hold. He made it very clear that he would not voluntarily go to the hospital.

Officer Tonello was determined to gain the man’s cooperation. Over the next

two hours, Officer Tonello patiently negotiated with the subject and eventually

convinced him to be driven to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Officer Tonello personally delivered the subject to the hospital and ensured he was receiving the help that was needed.

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE: DEPUTY HENDRICKS

A Superior Performance Award was presented to Deputy George Hendricks, who began working for the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office in July 2007. He is currently the city of Goleta’s community resource deputy for Dos Pueblos High School and Goleta Valley Junior High.

Deputy Hedricks works in partnership with school administrators, students, and parents daily. His on-campus presence affords him the ability to investigate complicated issues, as well work with school staff and parents on lesser involved matters.

Deputy Hedricks is the main security resource for school administrators and students. He is known for his patience and even-temperament in mediating fights and/or arguments on campus.

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE: DEPUTY AVILA

A Superior Performance Award went to Sheriff’s Deputy Leslie Avila. In 2012, Deputy Avila retired from the Santa Barbara Sheriff Office and remained an Extra Help employee until 2018, when she began her service retirement.

Deputy Avila was hired in August 1986, where she began her exceptional service to Santa Barbara County. Throughout her time at the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Avila worked in Patrol Operations and Court Services.

In December 1989, Deputy Avila was assigned to the DARE Program until June 1992. Deputy Avila returned to the DARE Program in September 2011, until she retired from the Sheriff’s Office in March 2012.

Deputy Avila continued to work in the DARE Program until April 2023.

During her time in the DARE Program, Deputy Avila worked with over 11,000 students in the Santa Ynez Valley, Santa Maria/Orcutt and Lompoc regions of the county.

SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE: DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

Awards went to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kelly Duncan Sr., Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins, D.A. Investigator-Commander Ed Olsen and D.A. Investigator Michael Hufman.

Throughout 2015 and early 2016, the city of Santa Maria experienced a terror never seen in the city’s history — murders of young men on the streets with few witnesses, the only descriptions as young men in hoodies shooting and no other leads, leaving these killings unsolved.

The transnational MS-13 gang clique Santa Maria Little Salvy, with direct ties to El Salvador, became known for its efforts to take over Santa Maria. Throughout 2015 and early 2016, the MS-13 clique carried out the murder of 10 separate victims and attempted to murder 14 additional victims.

Santa Maria Police Department detectives utilized a wiretap operation during a period of 40 days. While listening on the wiretap, detectives actively interceded and with the assistance of multiple law enforcement partners, they were able to prevent six additional murders in Guadalupe and Oxnard in real time.

Detectives used technology in the form of hundreds of phone records, the downloads of more than 150 cell phones, social media accounts and YouTube videos to identify the criminals and their involvement in these murders. Ballistics comparisons were performed on 148 bullets and cartridge cases found at the scenes or during autopsies. Then SMPD Detective Sgt. Michael Huffman, was the lead investigator on what became known as “Operation Matador.”

Detectives and prosecutors learned these thousands of puzzle pieces formed an intricate web of criminal conspiracy where the leadership of the Santa Maria Little Salvy clique was in El Salvador. This sophisticated criminal network had ties to Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia — all answering to leadership in prison in El Salvador.

In 2016, Sr. Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen presented this case to a criminal Grand Jury, which handed down a 50-count indictment against 12 defendants, including charges of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and criminal gang conspiracy. The Grand Jury also separately indicted eight additional clique members for the conspiracy to murder six victims. Given the sheer magnitude and volume of the largest prosecution of MS-13 gang members in the nation in terms of number of defendants and number of charges, Chief D.D.A. Kelly Duncan joined the prosecution team with Ms. Bramsen in 2017.

As the case approached a trial date in early 2020, the Superior Court severed the trial into two groups of five defendants due to the lack of a large enough courtroom to try 10 defendants. The first group of defendants would proceed to trial while the second group of five defendants waived time so that Trial 2 would begin after the conclusion of Trial 1.

Trial 1 began in March 2020 and one week into pre-trial motions, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, putting the trial on hold for more than a year. During this delay the second group of five defendants (Trial 2) decided not to waive any further time, meaning that the two trials would take place simultaneously in courtrooms in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Sr. DDA Bramsen was now assigned to Trial 1, along with colleague DDA Peter Telesca. And Chief DDA Kelly Duncan was assigned to Trial 2. When a second prosecutor was needed to join Trial 2, Sr. DDA Lynmarc Jenkins stepped up to the task.

In 2020, Sgt. Mike Huffman retired from SMPD and joined the DA.’s office as an investigator, and his first assignment was to be one of two investigating officers at trial. The other being a gang expert, SMPD Sgt. Scott Casey. The District Attorney’s Office said Investigator Huffman was instrumental to the success of the prosecution of these trials.

Trial 1 started in the summer of 2021. Trial 2 commenced in October 2021. Hundreds of law enforcement and civilian witnesses testified in the two trials in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. DAI Commander Ed Olsen recognized the logistical feat that coordinating all of these witnesses would involve. Commander Olsen developed a plan to ensure the safety of numerous surviving victims and witnesses and that would alleviate their concerns in testifying not once, but twice against these serial killers.

In April 2002 a Santa Maria jury delivered guilty verdicts against each defendant in Trial 1, resulting in multiple life without parole sentences. In June 2022 a Santa Barbara jury delivered guilty verdicts against each of the remaining defendants in Trial 2, also resulting in multiple life without parole sentences.

More in Wednesday’s News-Press: A look at awards for California Highway Patrol officers.

