City addresses issues over street vendors

In response to growing concerns regarding public safety and the well-being of local businesses, the city of Santa Barbara is implementing a series of proactive measures to address fire code violations, health and safety concerns, and improve working conditions for sidewalk vendors.

“The city of Santa Barbara is committed to ensuring the health and safety of the community and overseeing and enforcing ordinances that facilitate that overarching goal,” Kacey Drescher, the city’s communications specialist, said. “The city recognizes the importance of maintaining a safe and thriving community for all of its residents and visitors.”

A three-hour community meeting to update the public about street vendors and listen to people’s concerns about sidewalk vending and safety was held Monday at Casa Azteca, 1433 State St.

Hosted by the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the city invited all stakeholders to attend and participate in the discussions that will shape the future of public safety and local business operations.

“Attendance was robust, standing room only,” Ms. Drescher said.

Representatives from the city of Santa Barbara and County Public Health Environmental Services Division were on hand to share information about how to become a licensed and permitted vendor in Santa Barbara, and to share the guidelines that need to be adhered to when vendors are operating.

In addition, the city’s Sidewalk Vending Program Information Guide (available in English and Spanish) was distributed at the meeting.

Barbara Andersen, assistant to the city administrator, told the audience how the city is responding to unlawful activity.

Top concerns voiced by those attendance centered around vendors operating with open flames, propane tanks and a cooking operation with fire near grease. In most of these cases, a fire extinguisher has not been present.

According to Assistant City Attorney Denny Wei, two criminal cases for fire code violations have been filed, “which is the strongest enforcement tool that we have,” Ms. Drescher said.

City Administrator Rebecca Bjork initiated a Sidewalk Vending Task Force in early May 2023. This task force includes representation from across city departments and focuses primarily on education and outreach to facilitate permitted and lawful sidewalk vending. Prior to 2019, most sidewalk vending was prohibited in the city of Santa Barbara, but this changed because of State law, (Senate Bill 946) the Safe Sidewalk Vending Act.

As part of this task force, an Enforcement Team is addressing the more egregious and dangerous vendors who have been operating without a business license, proper health certifications, and seller’s permits. This team includes the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Santa Barbara City Fire Department and Santa Barbara Police Department (to ensure the safety of the team).

“County Public Health is enforcing food safety and handling violations,” Ms. Drescher said. “Large outdoor restaurant-style vendors have been identified as a primary concern.

“Simply put, large open flames, propane tanks and grease create a dangerous situation that could escalate at a moment’s notice, requiring first responders to step in, resulting in severe injury or a fatality. The lack of adequate food handling, including hand washing stations, is another area of concern that compromises public health and safety.

“Working with the City Attorney’s Office, City Fire is enforcing violations of the Fire Code for mobile food operations using open flames in a public right-of-way,” Ms. Drescher said. “The criminal investigations relating to the fire code violations are being led by the Fire Department. Two investigations have been initiated to date, and subsequently the City Attorney’s Office has filed (the) two cases. This is the strongest enforcement tool that we have available to us to protect public health and safety.”

In light of these efforts, the city is encouraging both its residents and visitors to only support licensed and permitted vendors, Ms. Drescher said. “By doing so, they not only contribute to the welfare of the community, but also extend their support to local businesses and local families who rely on their patronage.

“Our local businesses are the backbone of Santa Barbara, and the city will continue to partner with them in creating a pathway for compliant and safe operations.”

What happens next?

“The city/county coordinated Enforcement Team will continue to work to address these concerns,” Ms. Drescher said.

At the same time, she said, “The City Task Force continues to work with smaller, local vendors to educate them on how to become licensed, permitted and compliant.”

More information on the City of Santa Barbara Sidewalk Vending Program is available at https://santabarbaraca.gov/business/business-licenses/sidewalk-vending.

