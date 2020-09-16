City appoints finance director

SANTA BARBRA — The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to confirm the appointment of Keith DeMartini as the city’s next finance director.

Mr. DeMartini will manage the city’s financial operations and provide guidance to the City Council to oversee the city’s $345 million budget, which includes a general fund budget of $140 million. He will directly oversee the divisions of treasury, accounting, risk management, and general services and purchasing, said Nina Johnson, assistant city administrator.

Mr. DeMartini currently serves as the finance director for the city of San Bruno, where he manages a total city budget of $188 million, including a $50 million general fund.

During his time with the city of San Bruno, Mr. DeMartini implemented a comprehensive fiscal sustainability project with initiatives to grow revenues and develop long-range financial plans. He also implemented long-term fiscally conservative policies and procedures and streamlined procurement processes, Ms. Johnson said.

He formerly served in a senior management role at the city and county of San Francisco for 10 years, including financial systems director, public works budget manager and planning finance manager.

“I am thrilled to be joining the City of Santa Barbara’s leadership team and am looking forward to supporting the great work of the City,” Mr. DeMartini said in a statement.

Mr. DeMartini has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Cal Poly and a master’s in Public Administration from San Francisco State University.

“I look forward to Keith joining the City. I am confident he will bring a wealth of experience to lead the Finance Department and help guide us during fiscal challenges,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement.

— Mitchell White