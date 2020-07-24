City appoints Interim Community Development Director

SANTA BARBARA — Rebecca Bjork was appointed by Santa Barbara City Administrator Paul Casey to be the Interim Community Development Director.

Starting Aug. 3, she will oversee planning and permitting, housing, and building and safety functions. The department includes more than 77 employees and a budget totaling $13 million, said Nina Johnson, assistant to the city administrator.

Ms. Bjork currently serves as the city’s Public Works Director, a position she has held for six years. In her role, she has provided oversight of the city’s water and wastewater utilities, street maintenance, capital project design and construction, fleet services, downtown parking and maintenance of more than 100 city buildings and facilities. She’s been involved in local government for over 30 years.

“I am excited to work with the staff in community development,” Ms. Bjork told the News-Press. “My initial objectives will be to work with our staff team to make appropriate process improvements recommended by the Novak consulting firm.”

Brian D’Amour, a city engineer, will serve as the department head for the Public Works Department for now as an executive recruitment process is planned to fill the position.