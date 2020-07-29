City bed taxes down in June

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara collected approximately $15.1 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes for the 2019-20 fiscal year, nearly $5 million less than the anticipated budgeted amount.

The city announced Monday that it collected $849,715 in TOT revenues for June, roughly 56% below the amount collected in June 2019.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and related response has severely affected the local travel industry,” said Jennifer Tomaszewski, interim finance director for the city.

Over the past three fiscal years, the city has averaged more than $1.8 million in TOT revenues during the month of June.

Transient Occupancy Tax, also known as bed tax, is charged to guests at short-term rentals such as hotels and motels.

The city collected a total of 15,124,532 in TOT revenue during the fiscal year. The adopted TOT budget was $19,989,179.

— Mitchell White