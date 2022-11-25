City collects almost $3 million

SANTA BARBARA — The city of Santa Barbara collected $2.86 million in transient occupancy taxes for October.

The month’s TOT revenues were about 17.4% above the monthly budget, continuing an uptrend that the city said is fueled by higher average daily rates and strong seasonal demand for rooms.

The city has collected $13.63 million through October, the fourth month in the city’s fiscal year. The city’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The city’s TOT tax rate is 12%, of which 10% goes to the General Fund and the remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

