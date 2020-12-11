City College accepts registration

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City College has announced its registration for Spring 2021 is now open to everyone in the community.

Whether you are looking to earn an associate degree, transfer to a four-year university, or enroll in the School of Extended Learning for life enrichment classes, City College can help you reach your goals. The college can also help students with obtaining career skills, a high school diploma or a GED.

The spring semester starts Jan. 11. Students are encouraged to register as soon as possible at sbcc.edu/classes.

Because of COVID-19, most courses will be conducted online.

A limited number of credit courses are scheduled to be offered in a face-to-face or hybrid format, with appropriate health and safety protocols.

All student services, including the Luria Library and the Cartwright Learning Resources Center, will be offered remotely.

And courses scheduled for face-to-face or hybrid instruction will transition to an online format, should public health restrictions be re-imposed due to COVID-19.

City College has been named the No. 1 community college in the nation by the Aspen Institute, and for the third year in a row Value Colleges rated the college as the No.1 Community College and “a flawless investment.”

— Gerry Fall