City College beats Moorpark in volleyball

By MICHAEL JORGENSON

SBCC SPORTS WRITER

The No. 13 Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team claimed one of its best wins of the year Friday night on the road, coming up big when it mattered the most to defeat No. 8 Moorpark in five sets.

The scores at the home match were 21-25, 25-22, 25-20, 12-25 and 15-3.

The Vaqueros (19-4 overall, 6-2 WSC) improved to 4-0 in five set matches this season.

The 12-point differential in set five was easily their most lopsided of 2021. They defeated a hot Moorpark (15-5, 7-2) team that just finished a perfect 8-0 month of October, which included a four-set win at Santa Barbara.

“Tonight’s win was sweet revenge for the earlier season loss. It was a battle back-and-forth between both teams, and I am so proud of how we stepped up and dominated the 5th set,” head coach Kat Niksto said. “Libero Jacelin Mckie was phenomenal on defense and on serve receive. She kept so many balls up that extended rallies for us and led to points.

“Right side Lola Bunn stepped up big time, helped contain Moorpark’s best hitter with her blocking, and was a spark on offense with her quick tempo hitting.”

For the second straight match, it was Bunn who led the Vaqueros in the attacking game, as she posted a season-best 12 kills on 34 swings. Opposite Caroline McCarty was second on the team with nine kills.

The consistent Mckie finished with a team-high 13 digs, reaching double-figures for the 16th time in 22 matches this year.

“Emma Crabbe and Sophie Ward shared the setting duties and both helped make their hitters better,” Niksto said. “Middles Karoline Ruiz and Paige Rudi also provided big blocks and were a force to be reckoned with offensively.”

Crabbe went for 39 assists while Ward tallied 14. Ruiz recorded six blocks for the second time in three outings, while Rudi added three of her own. Both middles were third on the team with seven kills apiece. Outside hitter Piper Ellbogn-Pettersen chipped in with six kills.

“Jordyn Anderson came in the back row and helped stabilize the passing and made some big digs as well, and outsides Caroline and Piper worked hard all night, taking a ton of quality swings from the left,” said Niksto. “I’m so proud of how hard this team worked and fought tonight.”

SBCC heads to L.A. Pierce for its next match at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Vaqueros will then return home for their regular season finale against L.A. Mission on Friday.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

