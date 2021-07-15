City College board selects interim president/superintendent

Motion is pending final approval on July 22

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees has made a motion naming Dr. Helen Benjamin as the new interim president/superintendent, pending final approval at its July 22 meeting.

The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees has chosen Dr. Helen Benjamin as the college’s interim superintendent/president.

The appointment is for six weeks. During the board’s retreat Wednesday, trustees announced a motion to appoint Dr. Benjamin, pending final approval at the board’s July 22 meeting, according to a City College news release.

Dr. Benjamin came out of retirement and previously served as interim superintendent/president at City College during spring, summer and fall 2019.

Dr. Benjamin was chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District from 2005 until her retirement in 2016. She began her career at the district in 1990 when she joined Los Medanos College as dean of language arts and humanistic studies and related occupations. She went on to hold positions such as district vice chancellor, educational programs and services; interim president of Los Medanos College; and president of Contra Costa College.

Dr. Benjamin earned her bachelor’s in English and Spanish at Bishop College in Marshall, Texas, where she graduated magna cum laude. She earned her master’s and doctoral degrees at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas.

email: dmason@newspress.com