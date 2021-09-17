City College has a victorious day

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Want to know what it’s like to be a winner?

Ask the Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball players. They won all six of their sets Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.

On top of that, City College is 8-2 for the season.

During Wednesday, the perfect day (perfect for the Vaqueros, anyway), City College beat Santa Monica 25-16, 25-11 and 25-17. And City College defeated Monterey Peninsula 25-18, 25-18 and 25-14.

Against Santa Monica, City College achieved a .250 team hitting percentage, according to a news release.

Against Monterey Peninsula, City College dominated with its serve.

Tonight the Vaqueros are back at City College to host Glendale. Playing starts at 6.

— Dave Mason