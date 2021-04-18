City College names diversity director

Santa Barbara City College announced its new executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion this week: Dr. Anselmo Villanueva.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Dr. Villanueva is returning to his home community with years of experience in education, from preschool to graduate school.

Throughout his career, he’s focused on bringing quality education to underrepresented populations.

He has held diversity, equity and inclusion positions for Eugene Public Schools in Oregon and Pacific Resources in Education and Learning, a Hawaii-based nonprofit.

He taught as an adjunct professor at Lane Community College, University of Oregon, Western Oregon University, Pacific University and Northwest Christian University — where he created courses in ethnic studies, teacher development, cross-cultural counseling and international studies.

He is currently leading a research project in Santa Barbara exploring Filipino and Filipino-American experience in the city dating back to the 1780s.

He graduated from San Marcos High School before attending UCLA and earning a master’s degree in bilingual education at the USC. He finished with a doctorate degree in multicultural education at the University of Oregon.

Dr. Villanueva has experience consulting with educational agencies, helping them develop a diverse workforce. He has held leadership positions on several boards as well.

He mentors college students and young professionals, focusing on those with diverse backgrounds.

He is bilingual in Spanish and English.

— Annelise Hanshaw