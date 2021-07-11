City College needs stability

The Santa Barbara City College District community supports 3E Equal Opportunity Access to Entry, Enrollment and Employment to our campus.

District residents give a vote of confidence to SBCC trustees Haslund, Gallardo, Miller and Parker’s 4-3 vote of 6/25/21 reconfirming the adopted trustee policy of 5/27/21 that allows ALL SBCC district students, the public, and employees access to campus, in-class instruction, learning opportunities, and benefits offered by tax-funded and publicly owned SBCC.

The public has increasingly become aware that the Faculty Senate is a militant subset of instructors who use intimidation and disruptive tactics in an effort to take over SBCC from the community’s elected trustees, and the trustees selected a professional president responsible for implementing Board policies, procedures and protocols.

SBCC benefitted from stability for 30 years under the leadership of one President Peter MacDougall and a long serving committed Board of Trustees (Lurria, Dobbs, Powell, Livingston, Villegas…) who delivered West Campus and a No. 1 ranking among community colleges.

In the last decade, there have been seven presidents subjected to this small subset of disgruntled faculty determined to take control of policy and operations. Now this militant group votes no confidence for newly hired President Utpal Goswami because they do not want to teach on campus when they can be fully paid to stay home.

It’s time for faculty focused on instructing students to come out of hiding to file grievances against those in the Faculty Senate and the union leader who bully and intimidate. It’s time to halt paychecks. This community needs SBCC stabilized.

Denice Spangler Adams

Montecito

Editor’s note: Denice Spangler Adams describes herself as a 41-year resident of Santa Barbara City College District 1, past foundation director, donor and parent.