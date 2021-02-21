City College shines under a clear blue sky

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

The Henry Bagish Overlook provides a beautiful view of Santa Barbara City College’s west campus with clear skies on Tuesday.

The Henry Bagish Overlook, “Hank’s Hill,” honors Professor Henry Bagish, who taught for 52 years at SBCC, and died in 2004.

Tuesday brought sunshine and blue skies to Santa Barbara City College’s west campus.

The Henry Bagish Overlook, otherwise known as “Hank’s Hill,” provides a beautiful view of this section of campus and the brilliant blue ocean in the background.

The memorial honors former sociology and anthropology professor Henry Bagish, who died from heart failure in 2004. He taught at City College for 52 years before his retirement, and his students referred to him as more of a legend than a professor.

Dr. Bagish began at City College when it was located in two wooden buildings on Santa Barbara Street, with only 153 students.

