City College theater group to salute musicals

COURTESY PHOTOS

From left, Dante Gonzalez, Vivian Leilani Shay and Daniel Sabraw will take the stage in The Theatre Group at SBCC’s production of “Here We Go Again! A Musical Revue.”

SANTA BARBARA — The Theatre Group at SBCC will perform “Here We Go Again! A Musical Revue,” set for Thursday through July 18 at the Garvin Theatre.

The theater is located at Santa Barbara City College’s west campus in the 900 block of Cliff Drive.

Curtain rises at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The 2 p.m. July 18 matinee will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired.

Angela Delgado Zevallos and Daniel Sabraw perform during “Here We Go Again! A Musical Revue.”

“Here We Go Again!” will feature performers in musical numbers from Theatre Group’s shows, past and future. The production is directed by Katie Laris, with musical direction by David Potter and choreography by Christina McCarthy.

This performance will mark the beginning of the 75th anniversary of The Theatre Group at SBCC, which started in 1946 as Alhecama Productions.

Tickets are $26 for general admission, $21 for seniors and City College staff and $17 for students. To purchase, go to www.theatregroupsbcc.com or by calling the box office at 805-965-5935.

Fully vaccinated people aren’t required to wear masks. The Theater Group at SBCC asks that unvaccinated people wear them.

— Dave Mason