City College trustees to meet

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara City College trustees are scheduled to discuss COVID-19 and its budget today.
The meeting is set for 4 p.m. today at the college’s MacDougall Administration Center, Room A1-211, 721 Cliff Drive.
According to the agenda, the board will receive an update from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s liaisons: Susan Klein-Rothschild (outgoing) and Matthew Higgs (incoming).
You can go to the meeting in-person or view it at https://youtu.be/vWpjBNhs2QI.
— Dave Mason