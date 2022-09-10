City conducts survey on economy

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is creating a new Five-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan and is seeking feedback from the entire community, including businesses, nonprofits, organizations, residents and visitors.

The city asks that people fill out an online survey before it closes on Monday.

The English survey is available at research.net/r/9TM7RT3.

The Spanish survey is available at research.net/r/9TM7RT3?lang=es.

The city says the survey takes 10 to 15 minutes and is confidential.

For more information, contact Ryan Kitz, the assistant to the city manager, at rkintz@cityofgoleta.org.

— Katherine Zehnder