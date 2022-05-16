City council considering eminent domain for bridge project

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss using eminent domain for the De La Vina Street Bridge replacement project on Tuesday.

The council is considering adopting a resolution deeming eminent domain necessary for the project located on upper De La Vina Street between Alamar Avenue and Vernon Road. The project includes the removal of the bridge — initially built in 1916 but widened in 1926 — and replacing it with one meeting current seismic, safety and design standards.

The city needs to acquire parcels at 2733 and 2735 De La Vina St. in order to complete the project, according to a staff report, as well as 2726 and 2728 De La Vina St.

Other temporary and permanent easements will also need to be constructed at various other properties at De La Vina Street and Vernon Road, according to the plan presented in the staff report.

According to the staff report, city staff and a consultant have been working with the owners of the property but negotiations have stalled — thus resulting in the eminent domain issue before the city council this week.

The bridge design is 95% completed with construction slated to begin next year, according to the report.

Additionally Tuesday, the city council will continue to hear an update on its 2023 Housing Element Goals. This is a continuation of a joint meeting of the city council and Planning Commission in late April.

The city council is scheduled to meet Tuesday at 2 p.m. at City Hall located at 735 Anacapa St. The meeting will be held in person but can also be viewed online at https://santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q or http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/CAP.

email: kschallhorn@newspress.com