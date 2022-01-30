City Council hearing to consider traffic issues related to Chick-fil-A drive through

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Cars protrude from the parking lot at the Chick-fil-A on Upper State Street on Saturday.

On Tuesday, during the regular meeting of the Santa Barbara City Council, the council will consider adopting a resolution to set a date and time for a public hearing to consider the adoption of a Declaration of Public Nuisance arising from traffic impacts allegedly related to the Chick-fil-A drive through.

If the date setting resolution is adopted, the hearing will be scheduled for March 1. Public comment will be limited to that issue. During the proposed March 1 hearing, the public will have the opportunity to comment and submit evidence concerning the Chick-fil-A drive through and its impact on traffic.

On Saturday, there were little to no traffic disruptions aside from one or two brief moments of extended lines spilling into the street, which cleared quickly. During the weekdays, especially during lunch hour, traffic disruptions reportedly happen frequently at Chick-fil-A. There were no less than three Chick-fil-A employees assisting drive-in diners outside, observed the Newspress.

On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council will consider scheduling a hearing concerning traffic concerns related to this Chick-fil-A drive through.

Chick-fil-A did not respond to the News-Press’s request for comment.

The City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The city council meeting will be livestreamed at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP or can be watched live in English and Spanish, on City TV, Channel 18.

