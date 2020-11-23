Home Local City Council meeting canceled
City Council meeting canceled

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
SANTA BARBARA — The regular meeting of the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday has been canceled due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. 

The following regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 1 was also canceled. 

— Grayce McCormick 

News-Press Staff Writer

