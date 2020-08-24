City council meetings canceled

A pair of local city councils have canceled their upcoming meetings.

The Santa Barbara City Council has canceled its next three meetings, scheduled for Aug. 25, Sept. 1, and Sept. 8, respectively. The council is expected to resume session Sept. 15.

The Carpinteria City Council has canceled its Aug. 24 meeting, citing “lack of business.”

The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14. Questions can be directed to Fidela Garcia in the City Clerk’s Office at 805-755-4403.

— Mitchell White