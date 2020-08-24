Home Local City council meetings canceled
Local

City council meetings canceled

by Mitchell White 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A pair of local city councils have canceled their upcoming meetings.

The Santa Barbara City Council has canceled its next three meetings, scheduled for Aug. 25, Sept. 1, and Sept. 8, respectively. The council is expected to resume session Sept. 15.

The Carpinteria City Council has canceled its Aug. 24 meeting, citing “lack of business.”

The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 14. Questions can be directed to Fidela Garcia in the City Clerk’s Office at 805-755-4403.

— Mitchell White

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

News-Press Staff Writer

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More