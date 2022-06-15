Home Local City Council OKs increases to waste rates
City Council OKs increases to waste rates

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON/NEWS-PRESS
The Santa Barbara City Council unanimously approved increases to wastewater and solid waste rates at its meeting Tuesday. A story on the meeting will appear in Thursday’s News-Press.
