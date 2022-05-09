City Council to address pavement maintenance project contract

The Santa Barbara City Council will consider a $2.1 million contract with a Riverside company for a pavement maintenance project at its meeting Tuesday.

The council is slated to award a contract to American Asphalt South Inc. from Riverside for $2,101,550 for a Fiscal year 2022A Pavement Maintenance Project which includes micro-milling and crack and slurry sealing of city streets and the Chase Palm Park parking lot at the Waterfront, according to a staff report.

The maintenance work is expected to occur from June to November.

American Asphalt South’s bid was the lowest of the four under consideration. Other bidders included Intermountain Slurry Seal from Reno, VSS International from West Sacramento and Roy Allan Slurry Seal from Santa Fe Springs.

The council is also asked to authorize a contract of nearly $278,000 to Flowers & Associates for construction management, inspection and testing services for the project. Flowers & Associates had been chosen in 2019 to provide design and construction support for annual pavement maintenance projects for 2020-2025.

Additionally, the council is tasked with approving a $371,241 contract with Flowers & Associates for design services for fiscal year 2023.

After approving the construction contract, staff will send information to residents and property owners about the work in their neighborhoods, according to a staff report.

The city council is also scheduled to hear a report from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments on its Broadband Strategic Plan on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall at 735 Anacapa St.

The meeting will be held in person and can be viewed online at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP or https://santabarbaraca-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BHXU9bk1SWq0ntGHplRq0Q. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com