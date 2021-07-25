City Council to consider partnerships with La Cumbre Mutual Water Company

COURTESY PHOTO

Officials from La Cumbre Mutual Water Company have asked the Santa Barbara City Council to negotiate a long-term supply agreement tied to the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant.

The Santa Barbara City Council will discuss negotiating a water supply agreement with La Cumbre Mutual Water Company during their regular meeting Tuesday.

Due to water supply shortages exacerbated by drought conditions, officials from La Cumbre Mutual Water Company have asked the City to negotiate a long-term supply agreement tied to the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant.

The Desal plant, which was constructed by the City in 1991, acts as a regional water supply for the City, the Goleta Water District and the Montecito Water District. Last July, the council entered a 50-year supply agreement with Montecito Water District, approving a measure that supplies the agency with a set amount of water annually.

La Cumbre Mutual Water Company is requesting that the council consider the establishment of a long-term water supply agreement with the company, which would be backed by participation in the Desal plant.

According to a board letter written to the council, the company has experienced supply shortages recently due to the lack of available State Water and regulatory issues related to the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. La Cumbre Mutual Water Company also relies on supply from the Foothill Groundwater Basin in addition to state water, which is a resource they currently share with the City.

As a result of the company’s supply issues, City staff is recommending that the council vote to initiate negotiations with La Cumbre Mutual Water Company during Tuesday’s meeting.

“LCMWC and the City have worked together on several water supply and water transfer agreements over the years, and LCMWC has written support letters for grant funding applications on the City’s behalf,” staff wrote in a board letter. “This regional approach has been beneficial for both agencies.”

Any water supply agreement forged between the council and the company would be for the sale of surplus water that remains after the City has fulfilled its commitment to the Montecito Water District and met the needs of City customers, according to the board letter.

In addition to this item, the City Council will also discuss a community promotion contract with Old Spanish Days and consider ordinances for lease agreements with Brophy and Sons, Inc. and Seacoast of Santa Barbara.

email: mhirneisen@newspress.com