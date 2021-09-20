City Council to discuss 60-unit complex on Carrillo lot

Alcoholic beverage ordinances proposed

The Carrillo Commuter Parking Lot — which was once eyed as a possible homeless housing location — is the site of a proposed 60-unit, moderate-income rental housing project.

The Santa Barbara City Council will review a contract with the Housing Authority to develop the project during its meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The City of Santa Barbara recommends that council approve the agreement between the city and the Housing Authority.

Project conversations began in May 2019 when the Housing Authority approached council with the idea. City staff and the Housing Authority created objectives for the development, and council approved them in December 2019.

The parties signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2020 and began working on the project agreement, which is up for approval Tuesday.

Council may also approve proposed ordinances regarding the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption. The types of businesses impacted are liquor stores, grocery stores and markets. The regulations would not apply to bars and restaurants.

Existing businesses will automatically be approved under their current licenses, but new businesses will have to study their location.

Licenses would only be approved in areas with capacity for additional off-site licenses and crime must be low to average. The business may not be 500 feet away from a residential lot, a private elementary or high school, health care facility, social services facility, substance abuse treatment center, religious facility, park or playground.

New retail businesses would not be able to offer wine in containers under 750ml or airline bottles of liquor. Beer, ale or malt liquor is limited to containers 32 ounces or less or two gallons or more.

The ordinances include public nuisance measures, like adequate lighting and no pay phones.

City staff also suggests the Council approve the ordinances.

