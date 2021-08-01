City Council to receive presentations from City Attorney

The Santa Barbara City Council will receive multiple updates from the City Attorney pertaining to existing and anticipated litigation during their regular meeting Tuesday.

Ariel Calonne, the city attorney, will present twice to the council on Tuesday, once regarding pending litigation and once for liability claims.

The pending litigation is “David Henderson v. City of Santa Barbara WCAB,” and the City Attorney’s office is recommending the council hold a closed session meeting to further discuss the suit.

Mr. Calonne will also discuss liability claims filed by Boat Launch Mini Mart and its insurance provider, Liberty Mutual, during Tuesday’s meeting. Staff is recommending that after the presentation, the council vote to hold a closed session meeting to further discuss the liability.

The council will also hear from Assistant City Attorney John Doimas during Tuesday’s meeting. Mr. Doimas will be informing the council about a case of anticipated litigation and is recommending that the council hold a closed session meeting to further discuss the case.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at santabarbaraca.gov/cap.

