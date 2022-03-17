City hosts Forever Young Rockers program

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Department of Parks and Recreation is offering a free drop-in music program for adults 50 and older.

The Forever Young Rockers will take place every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Elwin Mussell Senior Center, 510 E. Park Ave., Santa Maria.

The Rockers will lead participants in the basics of strumming and playing a broad range of music in different genres and styles, focusing on but not limited to music from the 1950s to the ’70s. Participants are encouraged to bring an instrument, and they get to jam with other musicians . All skill levels are welcome. (No lessons are offered.)

For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 260.

— Katherine Zehnder