RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

The city installed accessible pedestrian push buttons at two intersections, including here at Santa Barbara and De la Guerra streets, to aid blind and visually impaired pedestrians.

The city of Santa Barbara recently installed accessible pedestrian push buttons at the intersections of Cliff Drive and Meigs Road, and Santa Barbara Street and De la Guerra Street.

These buttons aid blind and visually impaired community members crossing city streets.

To receive information when new accessible push buttons are installed, email dbailey@santabarbaraca.gov.

— Grayce McCormick