City looking for people to serve on advisory groups

The city of Santa Barbara is seeking individuals to serve on various advisory groups. The city has over 40 advisory groups and the members play an important role in shaping the community.

Lesley Wiscomb described her 12 years serving on various advisory groups as an “exceptionally rewarding experience.”

“Those affiliations have allowed me to learn, share knowledge and be more actively engaged in our community, and I strongly encourage anyone who wants similarly fulfilling opportunities to apply. Your time and voice are needed and greatly appreciated,” said Ms. Wiscomb in a press release.

Dena Davis served on the Library Advisory Board, where she said she enjoyed learning about various city departments and programs.

“Working with our library director and fellow board members to support the essential programs and services our library staff provides the community is a rewarding and meaningful experience. I’m so glad I jumped in to participate,” said Ms. Davis in a press release.

The city of Santa Barbara is an equal opportunity employer and adopts practices and values that include diversity at all levels of the organization as an essential step to developing strategies that meet the needs of a diverse community.

Those interested in making a difference in the community, contributing ideas and being part of a city team are strongly encouraged to apply. The application deadline is May 9 at 5 p.m.

Interviews will be conducted by the city council on May 24 and June 7 at approximately 4 p.m., and June 14 at approximately 6 p.m. Appointments will be on Tuesday, June 28.

Applications are available online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/santabarbara/promotionaljobs.

General information about each advisory group (including videos for some of the advisory groups), and the Application for Appointment, list of vacancies, vacancy notices and recruitment schedule may be obtained by accessing the City’s website at http://www.santabarbaraca.gov/Government/Boards_and_Commissions/, or from the City Clerk’s Office.

Anyone interested in serving can contact the City Clerk’s Office at Clerk@SantaBarbaraCA.gov or 805-564-5309.

