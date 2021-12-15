City of Goleta accepts applications for grants

The city of Goleta is accepting applications from nonprofits for more than $100,000 in available grants.

Applications will be accepted from Friday through Jan. 28 for both Goleta city grants and Community Development Block Grants.

The Goleta City Council has set aside $100,000 in general fund monies for the city grant program. Recipients receive up to $5,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and their community.

Organizations that promote educational and cultural activities, such as music, art and recreation, as well as special events, are encouraged to apply for the grants, according to a news release.

The city of Goleta also sets aside an annual portion of the Community Development Block Grant funds to support low-income residents, seniors and those experiencing homelessness.

CDBG funds are dispersed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which regulates how the money’s used.

The city of Goleta reserves the funds for agencies that fully qualify for CDBG funding and serve the goals of the city’s five-year consolidated plan. To be eligible, agencies must apply for a minimum of $10,000.

The city distributed more than $33,000 to public services from the CDBG allocation from the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year.

Once all applications are received, they are evaluated by a committee made up of the mayor, mayor pro tempore and two Goleta residents appointed by the mayor. This panel makes funding recommendations to the Goleta City Council. The council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May, according to the city.

To apply for grants, go to www.cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants or contact Shanna Dawson in the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-690-5126 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

You can also go to www.zoomgrants.com/gprop.asp?donorid=2314&rfpid=3549.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com