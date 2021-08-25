City of Goleta donates $5k to Dos Pueblos Little League after shed fire

COURTESY PHOTO

An Aug. 18 fire burned Dos Pueblos Little League’s shed. Now, the City of Goleta and organizations like American Riviera Bank are pitching in.

GOLETA — The City of Goleta is pitching in $5,000 in the effort to replace the Dos Pueblos Little League’s shed and equipment destroyed in a suspected arson last week at Girsh Park.

“This donation confirms that the City of Goleta stands by DPLL and by Girsh Park, a vital and valued community space. We are committed to helping promote peaceful enjoyment of our parks for all members of our community, as we condemn all acts of vandalism and violence,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release.

Girsh Park, while located in Goleta, is not owned by the city. The park is operated by a nonprofit organization, the Foundation for Girsh Park.

DPLL has played at Girsh Park since the park’s opening and stored its equipment in a shed.

“The City will stand up against this assault on our community. This is not what our community is about, and this does not represent the values of our City or its residents,” said city councilmember Kyle Richards, who serves as the City’s representative on the Foundation for Girsh Park Board.

“We are saddened and outraged over the destruction at Girsh Park, both the graffiti vandalism and the arson,” he said. “We know that our community’s residents, businesses and visitors will rally around the Dos Pueblos Little League and Girsh Park, and that’s why we are Goleta Proud.”

Goleta Mayor Pro Tempore James Kyriaco said, “Our local children and youth deserve to live in a community free from fear and danger. Our hope is that this equipment and shed can quickly be replaced so that our youth can make new, happy memories out on the fields.”

Members of the public who wish to add to the support can visit Girsh Park and Dos Pueblos Little League’s websites at girshpark.org and dpll.net.

Anyone with information related to the shed fire is urged to contact the Santa Barbara County Fire Department at fireinfo@sbcfire.com.

— Annelise Hanshaw