City of Goleta has additional grant funds available for local non-profits

The city of Goleta has added an additional $150,000 to the city’s grant program for fiscal year 2022-2023. Online applications for grants open today and will remain open through Tuesday, Feb. 22, and previously submitted applications can also be updated or revised.

The city had originally set aside $100,000 in funds for the grant program. During a special city council meeting on Saturday, an additional $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds were set aside for the city grant program.

On Thursday, the Grant Funding Review Standing Committee set funding parameters. Grants of up to $10,000 for ARPA-funded recipients and up to $5,000 for city grant recipients will be awarded for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community. Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Any applicants not approved for ARPA funding will be considered for funding under the city grant funding. Once all applications are received, the mayor, mayor pro tempore, and two Goleta residents appointed by the mayor make up the committee that evaluates the applications and makes funding recommendations to the City Council. The Council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May.

Grant applications will be accepted online at https://www.zoomgrants.com/gprop.asp?donorid=2314&rfpid=3549.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/goletagrant for additional information on both grant programs or contact Shanna Dawson in the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department, at 805-690-5126 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

