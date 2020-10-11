City of Goleta honored for sustainability efforts

COURTESY PHOTO

From left, Goleta’s Sustainability Coordinator Cindy Moore, Mayor Paula Perotte and CivicSpark Climate Fellow Karina Takemoto, pose with the city banner as part of a video for the virtual Beacon Award Ceremony.

GOLETA — The Institute for Local Government and the Statewide Energy Efficiency Collaborative honored the city of Goleta at it’s virtual award ceremony Oct. 8 for its efforts to save energy and adopt policies and practices that support a more sustainable and vibrant community.

The city received a Platinum Level Beacon Spotlight Award in Sustainability Best Practices. A video of Mayor Paula Perotte accepting the award, with Sustainability Coordinator Cindy Moore and CivicSpark Climate Fellow Karina Takemoto, can be found at https://youtu.be/QltUz6ILLVo.

“The impacts of climate change have never been more apparent than in 2020,” said Erica L. Manuel, CEO and executive director of ILG. “From devastating wildfires, to hazardous air quality and the increased public health risks from COVID-19, we have all had to pivot and think critically about what matters most. COVID-19 changed the format of our recognition event, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of our winners or the pride we feel for the hard work they’ve done this year.”

Goleta’s Sustainability Coordinator Cindy Moore added, “Goleta is committed to implementing sustainability measures across all City departments, which saves money, conserves resources, and strengthens resiliency. We are honored to be recognized by the Institute for Local Government for these efforts and proud to participate in the Beacon Program.”

The city was honored with the award due to our fulfillment of the highest rank in each of 10 categories that comprise ILG’s Sustainability Best Practices Framework.

This entailed highlighting the city’s efforts in categories such as Green Building, Waste Reduction, Efficient Transportation, Open Space, and Community and Individual Action. To achieve this feat, the city has undertaken notable projects such as the Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, a Strategic Energy Plan to reach its 100% renewable energy by 2030 goal, obtaining funding for a new Goleta train station, and elimination of single-use plastics within City Hall, among many others.

Currently, 161 cities and counties throughout the state participate in the Beacon Program which was established in 2009 to create a framework for local governments to share best practices that create healthier, more efficient, vibrant communities.

ILG recognizes cities and counties for measurable accomplishments in five award categories: Agency Greenhouse Gas Reductions, Community Greenhouse Gas Reductions, Agency Energy Savings, Agency Natural Gas Savings and Sustainability Best Practices. When a community achieves recognition in all five categories, it earns the prestigious Beacon Award.

— Mitchell White