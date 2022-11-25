City of Goleta offers grants for nonprofits

Are you a part of a local nonprofit serving Goleta residents? If so, the city of Goleta has more than $250,000 in grant funds for which you can apply.

From Dec. 16 through Jan. 27, online applications will be accepted for both the Goleta City Grant and Community Development Block Grant programs.

The Goleta City Council has set aside approximately $100,000 in General Fund money and $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money for the Goleta City Grant Program.

Recipients of this grant may receive up to $5,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community.

Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta, are encouraged to apply.

Each year, the city of Goleta sets aside a portion of its Community Development Block Grant funding to support nonprofits serving low-income residents, seniors and those experiencing homelessness.

CDBG funds are dispersed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which strictly regulates the use of funds.

The city of Goleta reserves these funds for agencies that qualify for CDBG funding, serve the goals of the city’s five-year Consolidated Plan, and apply for a minimum of $10,000. For the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, the city distributed more than $33,000 to public services from its CDBG allocation.

Grant applications for both programs will be accepted online beginning Dec. 16 via the ZoomGrants program.

Once all applications are received, the mayor, mayor pro tempore and two Goleta residents appointed by the mayor make up the committee that evaluates the applications and makes funding recommendations to the city council. The council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May.

For more information, visit cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/grants or contact Shanna Dawson in the Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-690-5126 or sdawson@cityofgoleta.org.

