City of Goleta plans community meeting

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is set to host a community meeting at the Goleta Valley Library next week.

The event, named “Coffee and Community,” will take place July 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. For Spanish speakers, there will be interpretation provided.

Coffee and Community will have coffee, champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate) and fresh pan dulce (breakfast pastries) provided by Cristino’s Bakery. Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte and 1st District City Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín will be in attendance.

Children who attend are invited to complete a fun scavenger hunt in the children’s area of Goleta Valley Library and win a prize.

The goal is for residents to be able to present their questions, concerns, and topics important to them in a comfortable and informal setting, according to the city of Goleta. Opening remarks will be followed by time for questions at 10:30 am.

To watch a recap of a similar event in January, go to youtube.com/watch?v=wgvzF8w5IpI.

For more information, visit cityofgoleta.org.

— Liam Hibbert