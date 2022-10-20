City of Goleta posts survey of residents

The city of Goleta is ready to take its Creek and Watershed Management Plan to the next level, but says a survey of residents is needed to prioritize work efforts in the face of limited funding,

The deadline to take the survey is Oct. 31. To take the survey in English, go to tinyurl.com/3kmmb37y. To take it in Spanish, vist tinyurl.com/mr2nza2x.

The survey is asking residents whether the city should:

— Support cleanups of trash and homeless encampments.

— Support restorative riparian planting and removal of invasive species.

— Support more walking trails and bike paths along creeks and watersheds.

— Maintain proper flood control and drainage within creeks and throughout our watersheds.

— Ensure high water quality in order to provide safe water to swim in, safe shellfish to eat, and healthy plant and animal habitats.

— Support projects for groundwater recharge and water reuse to protect water supply.

— Support removal of concrete channels and restoration of creeks to their natural state.

— Support fire prevention projects within corridors and open spaces.

The Creek and Watershed Management Plan, adopted in December of 2020, includes detailed information on the dozen creeks that run through the community. The city of Goleta said the plan identifies impairments to these creeks, and outlines programs and future actions to address the problems. The city also said the plan outlines best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters, and furnish open space and passive recreational areas for city residents.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com