City of Goleta receives sustainability award

City of Goleta Sustainability Coordinator Cindy Moore, Mayor Paula Perotte and CivicSpark Climate Fellow Karina Takemoto hold a banner in a video taken for the virtual Beacon Spotlight Awards Ceremony. The city received a platinum-level award for its sustainability efforts.

GOLETA — The city of Goleta received a platinum-level Beacon Spotlight Award for its sustainability efforts, presented by the Institute for Local Government and the Statewide Energy Efficiency Collaborative.

“Goleta is committed to implementing sustainability measures across all city departments, which saves money, conserves resources, and strengthens resiliency,” city of Goleta Sustainability Coordinator Cindy Moore said. “We are honored to be recognized by the Institute for Local Government for these efforts and proud to participate in the Beacon Program.”

The city received the highest rank in all 10 categories that make ILG’s framework for sustainability best practices.

Notable city of Goleta projects include Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, a new strategic energy plan, obtaining funding for a train station and eliminating single-use plastics within City Hall.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte accepted the award during a virtual ceremony Oct. 8.

“From devastating wildfires, to hazardous air quality and the increased public health risks from COVID-19, we have all had to pivot and think critically about what matters most,” CEO and Executive Director of ILG Erica L. Manuel said. “COVID-19 changed the format of our recognition event, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of our winners or the pride we feel for the hard work they’ve done this year.”

A total of 161 California cities and counties participate in the Beacon Program, a system created to recognize best practices.

Learn more about Goleta’s projects here: cityofgoleta.org/projects-programs/sustainability-climate-adaptation. And for more info about the Beacon Program, check out ca-ilg.org/beacon-program.

— Annelise Hanshaw