City of Goleta resumes public counter service

COURTESY PHOTOS

Mary Chang, supervising senior planner, is at the city of Goleta’s zoning and planning counter, which has reopened to the public at City Hall.

The city of Goleta has resumed in-person front desk reception and public counter service at City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive.

All visitors must wear a face covering inside the building and maintain social distancing.

“We have received great feedback about the customer service we provided remotely during the closure, and we will continue to offer this convenience,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release. “But we know that some people prefer in-person connections, and we are so pleased to be able to serve our community in-person again.”

City Hall’s front reception desk is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Visitors can come anytime during business hours or make an appointment.

The building and safety counter and the planning and zoning counter are open for in-person consultation without an appointment from 8 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays.

Virtual and in-person appointments and consultation by phone or email continue to be available at both counters during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. Those same services are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays at the planning and zoning counter.

Receptionist Francie Townes stands at Goleta City Hall’s main entrance. City Hall has resumed its front desk service.

Permit applications may be submitted at cityofgoleta.org/i-want-to/apply-for/permits.

New self-service computer kiosks are the City Hall counters. During normal counter hours, they provide access to golea.onlinegovt.com (the permit tracking portal) and goletaca.mycusthelp.com (the general assistance site).

For more information, contact the building and safety counter at 805-961-7552 or buildinggroup@cityofgoleta.org and the planning and zoning counter at 805-961-7543 or planningcounter@cityofgoleta.org.

