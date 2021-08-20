City of Goleta seeks input on project

GOLETA — Community members can help Goleta’s Design Review Board craft objective design standards during the board’s meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

State law obligates the city to establish design standards for particular residential developments. The objective standards replace subjective analysis.

Some projects that previously would have been reviewed by the DRB will only be seen at the staff level once the standards are finalized.

The project team will host Tuesday’s study session with DRB to introduce the design-standards project, explain the process and receive feedback.

Staff will ask attendees a series of questions to receive targeted input. The questions are included in the agenda at cityofgoleta.org/goletameetings.

Senior Planner Andy Newkirk is available to answer questions about the meeting or project at anewkirk@cityofgoleta.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw