City of Goleta to celebrate garden, path, splash pad

The city of Goleta will hold a ceremony Monday for its first community garden and multipurpose path, followed by an equally groundbreaking ceremony of the splash pad.

Attendees will hear from Mayor Paula Perotte, District 2 Councilmember James Kyriaco and City Manager Robert Nisbet. The Goleta City Council will break ground with shovels at both locations.

The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Armitos Park, located at the end of Armitos Drive near S. Kellogg Avenue and the Armitos Avenue intersection.

Following the first ceremony, attendees are encouraged to wear walking shoes and walk to the neighboring Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park at 170 S. Kellogg Ave. for the second ceremony.

“I am pleased to see these projects breaking ground,” Mayor Perotte said. “Adding a community garden and splash pad continue to make Old Town Goleta a place people want to come to and a gathering spot for all.”

Construction will begin on the community garden at Armitos Park, south of the playground.

The design includes raised garden plots, a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering area, tool sheds and more. The playgrounds will also receive a “refresh,” including the addition of swings, sand features, and music elements. In addition, the multi-purpose path adjacent to Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will be extended to Armitos Avenue.

The splash pad will nestle between the basketball court and one of the picnic shelters. The park will also receive additional fencing for basketball and pickleball, shade structures over the picnic areas by the soccer fields and more. Once construction is complete, the basketball court will be resurfaced.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in mid-October. During construction, all of Armitos Park will be closed.

Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will have open portions of the park, as long as it is safe for the public. The basketball court, parts of the parking lot, the bocce and bankshot courts, one of the covered picnic shelters and the chess/checker tables will be temporarily closed for park goers’ safety.

