City of Goleta to honor public works employees today

The Goleta Public Works department is holding a Public Works Appreciation Event today, in celebration of the National Public Works Week.

The event is set for 3 to 6 p.m. this afternoon at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

National Public Works Week is celebrated from May 21-27 and was created to draw more appreciation for local public works teams.

The Goleta Public Works Department is made up of 28 staff members. Public Works is in charge of multiple aspects of citizen’s daily life, which includes but are not limited to: infrastructure, parks and open spaces, street maintenance, stormwater management, solid waste and environmental services, and engineering.

“I have a great deal of admiration for our Public Works team,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

The director of Goleta Public Works, Charlie Ebeling, said: “I feel very lucky to work with such a great group of people. Public Works staff work quietly behind the scenes to deliver projects and services and are available 24/7 to respond to emergencies.”

Over the past year, the department has had many achievements, which include: the installation of Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon Crosswalks at three school zone locations, vegetation removal at various locations, construction of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Crosswalk on Calle Real near Encina Lane, repavement of nearly four center lane miles of pavement, creation of a new city-wide Edible Food Recovery Program and a new Commercial Food Scraps Recycling program as part of Senate Bill 1383,. The department has also led Goleta clean-up events.

The department is also working on future projects, some of which include: Hollister Avenue Bridge Project, which will replace the existing bridge and complete the channel widening south of the bridge to allow greater flood water conveyance capacity; Hollister Class 1 Bike Path Lighting; crosswalk construction at Calle Real/Fairview Center, and construction on the San Jose Creek Bike Path Middle Extent.

Thank you messages can be sent to the Public Works staff via email to PIO@cityofgoleta.org.

