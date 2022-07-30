City of Goleta unveils Monarch 1 solar array

COURTESY PHOTO

A ribbon cutting ceremony takes place for Monarch 1, the city of Goleta’s first solar array.

The city of Goleta this week celebrated the unveiling and completion of Monarch 1, Goleta’s first solar array, at a green ribbon-cutting at Goleta City Hall.

The event was attended Wednesday by approximately 60 people including the entire Goleta City Council, city staff, dignitaries, stakeholders, staff from neighboring jurisdictions, and community members.

Peter Imhof, director of the Goleta Planning and Environmental Review and recently retired, former Sustainability Manager Cindy Moore cut the green ribbon underneath the new installation, followed by cheers from the audience.

The Monarch 1 Solar project will generate 210 kilowatts of solar power, which will power nearly 100% of city hall’s energy usage with clean, renewable energy produced on-site, according to the city of Goleta. It’s located behind Goleta City Hall, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta.

Monarch 1 is wired to be micro-grid ready and includes pre-wiring for six electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in the future. Anticipated savings for the city over the 25-year lifespan of the project are estimated to be more than $270,000.

This is the first solar project of many that the city hopes to install at municipal facilities to offset energy use and meet the city’s 100% renewable electricity goal by year 2030.

Prior to the cutting of the green ribbon, speakers discussed the milestone project and its significance not only to Goleta but to the region.

“This is a truly historic day for the city of Goleta. Monarch 1, named for our famed butterfly, is the first municipal solar installation for the city and represents years of hard work and the city’s dedication to a greener, more sustainable future,” Mayor Paula Perotte said in a news release.

Councilmember Kyle Richards described the project as a reminder of the city’s commitment to sustainability and the community coming together to address climate change.

“We are moving forward to meet our goals to reduce our carbon footprint, and in the process we are working to safeguard our region against vulnerabilities due to wildfires and grid disruptions,” Councilmember Richards said in the news release.

And 2nd District County Supervisor Gregg Hart said, “The Goodland continues to be at the forefront of our regional efforts to advance sustainability. This project demonstrates the city of Goleta’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions, while generating clean energy and putting our values into practice.”

Dana Murray, Goleta’s new sustainability manager, said the city is committed to completing more projects like Monarch 1 as part of its efforts for a clean energy future.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com