City of Goleta wins budget award

GOLETA — The city of Goleta has received its third Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for fiscal years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The city first received this award in 2018 for fiscal years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019, and again in 2020 for fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021. Alongside this award, the city of Goleta also received its first Special Capital Recognition, which requires three outstanding ratings on the capital program from the reviewers.

Finance Director Luke Rioux and his team continue to put together a comprehensive budget plan that allows residents to easily see how money comes into Goleta and how it is spent, according to a news release.

You can view the city’s budget plan for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 at www.cityofgoleta.org/home/showdocument?id=26501&t=637847461492869213.

To learn more, see www.gfoa.org.

— Katherine Zehnder