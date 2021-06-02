City of Goleta wins Hard Won Victory award

COURTESY PHOTO

The Goleta City Council and city staff celebrate the adoption of its new zoning ordinance at the Feb. 18, 2020 City Council meeting.

The city of Goleta recently received the Hard Won Victory award from the American Planning Association’s Central Coast Section for its new zoning ordinance, which the City Council adopted on Feb. 18, 2020.

The Hard Won Victory award recognizes the positive effect of hard-won victories by professional planners, citizen planners or both working together under difficult, challenging or adverse conditions. The zoning ordinance received this award because “the city established its own rules for development that the public has long sought,” according to a news release.

“Adopting the new zoning ordinance was a milestone for the city,” Anne Wells, advance planning manager, said. “It was a culmination of years of hard work and community input, and we are honored to have received the ‘Hard Won Victory’ award.”

The city’s new zoning ordinance replaced its existing zoning regulations that were inherited from the county at the time of incorporation. The old zoning ordinance did not reflect the Goleta’s general plan, which governs land use and physical development within the city and establishes policy direction for the city’s growth.

The new ordinance revised citywide zoning regulations to implement the general plan, updated development and design standards and permitting procedures. And according to the news release, it helped realize the community’s vision for the future — a safe, beautiful, vibrant and livable community with a robust local economy and a sustainable relationship with the environment.

Key personnel involved from the city of Goleta included Peter Imhof, Anne Wells, Andy Newkirk and J. Ritterbeck.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com