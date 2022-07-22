City of Goleta works on improvements to website

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is in the process of refreshing its website (www.cityofgoleta.org) and is asking for public input.

“We want to hear what’s important to the residents of Goleta when using the website and what you would like to see improved,” the city said in a news release. “Take our survey by July 31 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WHD9FD2. The survey is also available in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8PZ2J6H.”

The city said the project’s goal is to make the website a better experience for people using desktop computers, tablets or smartphones. The city’s goals include making the website easier to navigate, more accessible and mobile-friendly.

The city staff have been working behind the scenes the past year with the website vendor Granicus to refresh the site. Typically, city websites need to be updated every five years due to changing technology, according to the news release.

The last time the city’s website was updated was in May 2015.

To see the progress made on the website under construction, watch staff’s “show and tell” presentation to the Public Engagement Commission on June 15, 2022. You can watch a recording of the meeting here: goleta.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=1739.

You can also read the staff report for more details and background on the website refresh project here: goleta.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=5667615&GUID=82C83AAB-B1AE-4F73-BAAD-EDA6B321FD96.

