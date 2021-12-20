City Of Lompoc hours and information

Lompoc City Hall will be closed to the public from Thursday through Wednesday, Jan. 5. City Hall will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Lompoc Public Library, Anderson Recreation Center, Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, Lompoc Aquatic Center and other facilities will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3.

Lompoc City Hall is expected to remain closed to the public for two days longer other city facilities for completion of a financial management software update.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center has been closed since Sunday for its annual winter maintenance. The Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will not be held on Dec. 25 or Jan. 1. Lompoc Library book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.

Utility bills will not be processed during the City Hall closure, but bill payments may be placed in the yellow drop box in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email to utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Regular solid waste collection service will take place during the break. The Lompoc Landfill will have holiday hours on Thursday and Friday, opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 3:45 p.m. The landfill will be closed on Saturday and Jan. 1.

City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 911. For non-emergency street maintenance issues call (805) 875-8021 or use the online form at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/25914/637752697732100000.

For non-emergency urban forestry/tree issues, call (805) 875-8034.

For non-emergency transit/bus issues, call (805) 736-7666.

For non-emergency airport issues, call (805) 875-8268.

– Katherine Zehnder